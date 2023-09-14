PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting at a local truck stop Thursday morning.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that a woman shot the man shortly before noon at the Southern Edge Truck Stop located at 5807 South Olive Street.

Police officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to live.

Authorities said the woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the police department but it is unknown if she will face charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.