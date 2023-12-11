NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating after a man was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a convenience store on West 22nd Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Police officials said that they are unsure if the shooting happened inside or outside of the business.

Officers said that a man was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital with non life-threatning injuries.

Authorities have not made an arrest in the shooting at the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.