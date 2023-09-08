BRYANT, Ark. – Bryant police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one man injured.

Officials with the Bryant Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Henson Place. Police officials said the call came in at 8:15 a.m.

Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Officials said everyone involved in the incident have been taken in for questioning, but police have not released information on a possible suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.