LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man injured.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex located at 5001 West 65th Street in reference to a shooting just before 2 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said they were able to provide medical assistance to the victim before medical personnel arrived.

Once medical personnel arrived, officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers said that while on the scene, the victim told them that he was shot while walking out to go to his mother’s house but was unable to say who shot him.

Officers also noted that they found blood inside an open apartment door, but no other victims were found after searching the apartment.

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.