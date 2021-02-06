Man in custody after ramming police cruiser in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – A man is in custody after ramming a Russellville police cruiser while trying to make an escape on Friday.

Russellville officers were attempting to make contact around 2 p.m. with 30-year-old Rocky Maggard who was suspected of forgery at the Centennial bank on North Arkansas Avenue.

When officers encountered Maggard he was in a gray Chevrolet trailblazer which he then allegedly rammed into their patrol unit and fled the area.

The suspect then crashed his vehicle near the intersection of East Main Street and Weir Road, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Maggard was taken to the Pope County Detention Center with a felony hold for forgery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing, and multiple other traffic and drug offenses