Man found in Pine Bluff street with gunshot wounds dies

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A man found lying on a street after a shooting in Pine Bluff has died.

Pine Bluff police said that Mari Martin, 27, was found Sunday afternoon at 1501 W. 25th Street in Pine Bluff.

When officers arrived, they found him lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

Martin was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation which resulted in shots being fired.

Detectives are interviewing several witnesses.

Further information will be released when it is available.

Martin’s family has been notified.

The body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

This will be the 27th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2021.