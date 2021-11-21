Man found guilty in 2018 Rogers human trafficking case

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A jury has found a man guilty in a Rogers human trafficking case from 2018.

Corey Glenn was found guilty on all charges November 18 including trafficking, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glenn, along with Christopher Haynes, Diana Hernandez, and Savannah Schmidt were arrested after FBI agents were tipped off that a minor was being worked as a prostitute in January 2018.

A day later, Rogers police searched the home and found a 17-year-old girl hiding in a closet under a blanket along with cash, pills believed to be ecstasy, and a ledger with information related to prostitution.

The jury will return November 19 for sentencing. Glenn is facing life in prison.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest information.