PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a truck Thursday night.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers found a 44-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a truck on Elm Street near 23rd Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Police said that he had been shot several times.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Officials with the PBPD said that there was no one else in or around the vehicle when officers arrived. There is no known motive or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106.