BOONE COUNTY, Ark. – A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 63-year-old man from Boone County.

Boone County deputies said that Dale Eugene McEntire was found dead in his home with a gunshot wound on Monday, June 26 around 3 p.m.

Authorities believe he was shot sometime the night before. Evidence pointed detectives to 28-year-old Donnie Calderwood Jr. of Harrison.

Calderwood is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated residential burglary. He is being held without bond.