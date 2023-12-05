JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – The Jacksonville Police Department said a man is facing charges in connection with a Sunday night robbery.

JPD officials said 31-year-old Vashun Mayo is facing charges in connection with a robbery at a Waffle House.

Police said Mayo is facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, attempted capital murder, five counts of kidnapping, possession of a firearm by certain person, theft by receiving, endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic threatening, five counts of aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree battery and fleeing.

On Sunday, authorities said officers responded to 911 call referencing a robbery at the restaurant just before 11:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they attempted to contact the suspect, later identified as Mayo, inside the restaurant but the front door was locked. Officers said they then broke the glass of the door and entered the building. Officials said Mayo fired his gun twice at them and exited through the rear door.

Police said Mayo then ran into the woods while officers fired at him, hitting him once in the left lower leg. Mayo was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for treatment.

Authorities said the officer who fired is on administrative leave while Arkansas State Police investigate the use of force. The case file will then be presented to the local prosecuting attorning, who will determine if the use of force was justified in this case.