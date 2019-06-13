1  of  2
Man faces murder charge in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. – A man is in custody in connection to a June 6 murder investigation. 

Dallas County deputies were called to a home in Sparkman, Ark. on June 6. 

At the scene, James Bailey, 42, of Sparkman was found unresponsive in the driveway with a stab wound, deputies say. The victim was later pronounced dead at the Baptist Medical Center in Arkadelphia.

Jefferey Blevins, 42, of Sparkman, has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Dallas County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. 
 

