LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an overnight shooting.

At 1:25 a.m., Little Rock Police Department officers responded to a shooting at 3200 Coleman Place. When they arrived, they found that 24-year-old Cornelius Johnson had been shot.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to detectives.

At this time, homicide detectives have not released if there is a known suspect.

This is the city of Little Rock’s 42nd homicide of the year.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided as detectives release the details.