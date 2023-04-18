NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight shooting.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened in the 500 block of West 17th Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. After arriving on the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Officials with the NLRPD are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 501-771-7155 or the department’s tip line at 501-680-8439.