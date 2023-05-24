NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One man is dead after a Tuesday night apartment shooting in North Little Rock.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at Hemlock Courts Apartments around 11:51 p.m. Police said that they found a man lying in the parking lot of the complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials with the NLRPD have not released the victim’s identity at this time. Police have not released suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.