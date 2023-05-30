LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One person is dead and another person is injured after a late-night shooting on Memorial Day in Little Rock.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 9600 block of West 36th Street. After arriving on the scene, police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives said that they were also informed that another victim arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officials with the LRPD have not identified the victim at this time. Information on a possible suspect has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.