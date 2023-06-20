LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said that a man is dead after a Monday night shooting in the southwest part of the city.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 7000 block of Fairfield Drive just before 10 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said that they found 49-year-old Ricardo Sykes with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injures at a local hospital.

Police said that they were told this incident was a domestic altercation.

Officials with the LRPD have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 501-371-4660.