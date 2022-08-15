LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man believed to be responsible for killing a person at a gas station Sunday night is facing additional charges in another weekend shooting.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, Davis Jones is facing new charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, two counts of terroristic act and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Police said these additional charges are connected to a shooting on Markham Street and Bowman Road that didn’t hurt anyone.

Police said they arrested Davis Sunday for his involvement in a deadly shooting at the Valero gas station on Mabelvale Cutoff. One person was killed and another was injured in that shooting.

In connection to the shooting, Davis is facing charges of capital murder, criminal attempt to commit capital murder, second degree battery and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Both shootings are among one of nearly a dozen shootings in Pulaski County this weekend.