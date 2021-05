LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police have charged a man who was accused of shooting an officer on Saturday, May 8th.

Michael Smith was released from the local hospital and was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder, Felony Fleeing, Battery in the 2nd degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police said Smith was shot by an officer while attempting to flee in a vehicle.

LRPD said that the investigation is still ongoing and a critical incident.