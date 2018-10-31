Man Breaks into Vacant LR Hotel Rooms & Stays Without Paying, Employee Says

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A man was caught by hotel employees for allegedly breaking into and staying in vacant rooms without paying.

Little Rock Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Extended Stay America hotel on 600 Hardin Road.

According to an Extended Stay America employee, the man had broken into and stayed in vacant rooms several times over the last few months.

The employee told officers that they were finally able to catch and identify the man as Kevin Cross, 41, of Little Rock.

The police report states that Cross had been staying in the vacant rooms with his daughter. When the employee knocked on the vacant room the daughter opened the door and said her father was not there, but she did give the staff her father's name and cell phone number.

Police say the employee was able to search the hotel's records and found documentation showing where Cross had stayed in the hotel previously and paid.

Officers were able to match one of the addresses Cross uses with the address on his state identification and his known listed vehicle.

The employee was told to contact police if Cross returned to the location.