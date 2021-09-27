Man arrested in shootout with Arkansas State Police was on bond, charged in Little Rock killing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Court documents reveal the 33-year-old Little Rock man arrested after a weekend shootout with Arkansas State Police has been in an ongoing cycle between jail cells, courtrooms and modified freedom since at least 2017.

Marlo Akins faced a Pulaski County judge in 2017 on drug charges, which is a non-violent offense. Documents show he received probation for those charges.

Two years later, in September of 2019 while on probation, Akins was arrested again on drug charges, with court officials saying he was given a $10,000 bond.

While awaiting his sentence in that case, Little Rock police officers were called to a shooting in June of 2020 where one person was shot and killed at Club 428 on Asher Avenue.

Detectives allege Akins pulled the trigger – while out on bond. He was arrested again on charges of first-degree murder and held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Months later in December 2020, while he was being held on the murder charge, Akins asked a judge to lower his bond. Court documents reveal that in his motion for bond reduction, Akins told Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Cathleen Compton he had no failure to appear citations and that he had a new baby boy that needed him at home.

Pulaski County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Johnson confirmed Monday that the prosecutor’s office objected to Akins’ request, but in February of 2021, the judge granted the bond reduction request $1,000,000 to a $150,000 surety bond, which covered all three cases.

Akins had to come up with 10 percent of that amount, $15,000, which allowed him to be back on the streets.

Fast forward to Sunday morning, when Arkansas State Police said Akins led troopers on a pursuit and reportedly shoved a woman from the car he was driving. Troopers reported shots fired at them, which turned into an exchange of gunfire.

No one was seriously injured, and troopers said a 9mm handgun with a 50-round ammunition drum was recovered from the suspect vehicle.

Akins is expected to face aggravated assault, fleeing, possession of firearms by certain persons and executing a terroristic act tied to this latest case, all of which are felonies.

He’s being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

Phone calls to Compton’s office seeking a comment on why Akins had his bond reduced and consolidated had not been returned as of Monday evening.