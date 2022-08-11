HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – A man is facing murder charges in connection to a Helena-West Helena deadly shooting.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, 42-year-old Sherman Lefree Gill was arrested Wednesday for the death of 43-year-old Demarcius Foreman.

Early Monday morning, police said they were called to 1205 Highway 49 after learning that a person was shot. The victim, Foreman, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Gill was arrested in Warren and taken to Phillips County Detention Center until his bond hearing.

Gill is facing charges of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and three counts of terroristic threatening.