POPE COUNT, Ark. – A man is facing charges related to a deadly crash from last September.

According to River Valley Now, 29-year-old Ricky Lee Roberts is expected to face charges related to the death of 29-year-old Wes Honnell.

The Pope County Sheriff’s office confirms Roberts is in custody at the Pope County Detention Center.

He will appear before a judge Monday to face charges of negligent homicide, unauthorized use of a vehicle and DWI.

Wes Honnell died from injuries sustained in a crash in Pope County involving another vehicle driven by Roberts.

Roberts was not immediately arrested due to him sustaining serious injuries in the collision.

He was transported to Pope county from the custody of the Arkansas Department of Corrections after being arrested for allegedly absconding.