NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police arrested a man in connection with a robbery and deadly shooting at a shopping center Wednesday night.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers were flagged down by a man who said he had been robbed at gunpoint while in the parking lot of the Rose City Shopping Center around 11:41 p.m.

After arriving at the shopping center, officers said they found a man fitting the description of the suspect. While interviewing the possible suspect, authorities said that additional officers found a man who had been shot lying in the parking lot.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The victim’s identity has not been released.

During the investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Nathan Whitmore as the suspect in connection with the deadly shooting. He is facing charges of capital murder, criminal attempt to commit capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Image of Nathan Whitmore provided by the North Little Rock Police Department

Officers said Whitmore will be held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Saturday, Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.