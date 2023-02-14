MARIANNA, Ark. – Arkansas State Police investigators arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and another injured in Marianna Saturday.

ASP officials said 27-year-old Tyler Williams of Forrest City was arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of Arthur Hill and Albert Dillard and the injury of the third victim.

Investigators said officers with the Marianna Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Florida Street just after 2 p.m. After officers arrived at the scene, MPD officials requested the ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division to assist with the case.

Authorities said Dillard was dead at the scene, while Hill later died after being taken for treatment to the Forrest City Medical Center.

The third victim was airlifted from the scene and is being treated in Memphis.

Investigators said the bodies of Dillard and Hill would be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and causes of their deaths.

Williams is facing multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree battery and aggravated robbery. He is in custody of the Marianna Police Department and his initial court date is unknown at this time.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.