Man arrested in connection to deadly Jacksonville incident

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police said that officers have made an arrest in connection to a incident earlier this month that left one man dead.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers arrested Corey Barnett after obtaining an arrest warrant for leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

On Jan. 12, officers said they responded to the 4400 block of John Harden Drive in reference to a body being located off the road.

Officers said the body was later identified as Detonio Davis, who officers said was last seen on Jan. 8.