LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An arrest was made Monday connected to a December 2021 homicide.

According to investigators, 43-year-old Gary Higgins was taken into custody for the November 21, 2021, death of 63-year-old Robert Schram of Little Rock.

Investigators said Schram was found dead from a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. in a wooded area just off South University Avenue.

Conway police officials said Higgins is now facing a capital murder charge.