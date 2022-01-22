Man arrested in Little Rock River Market Friday night, expected to face gun charge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is expected to face numerous charges after police responded to a disturbance call in the River Market late Friday night.

31-year-old Kenneth Davis of Pine Bluff is being held on a $10,000 bond.

According to the arrest report, officers were responding to a disturbance call when they heard a single shot from a gun.

They then spotted a man throwing a pistol.

Davis was then taken into custody and police allege he gave a false name and date of birth.

The report says Davis will be charged with felony possession of a weapon. obstruction of governmental operations, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

