PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police arrested a man Wednesday who is accused of stealing copper wires from around the city for months.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, detectives received a call on Monday, Jan. 1 from a caller stating that a man identified as 34-year-old John Cody Mayberry was cutting large amounts of AT&T wire in the area of West 8th Avenue.

Authorities said that officers started patrolling in the areas where copper wires had been cut in an attempt to take Mayberry into custody.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, an officer said he saw a man fitting the description of Mayberry on West 6th Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Afterwards, officers said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Mayberry was inside, leading to a pursuit.

Mayberry was taken into custody and is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center. He is facing a charges of criminal attempted theft, impairing operation of vital public facility/incapacitating the operator along with other charges.

Pine Bluff police said investigators believe Mayberry could also be tied to earlier copper thefts. PBPD officers increased patrolling in September 2023 due to increasing copper theft that seemed to follow similar patterns.

Image provided by the Pine Bluff Police Department

Authorities said that another man was detained in September after he was accused of stealing spools of copper wire from AT&T. According to police, representatives with AT&T claimed that the spools of copper wire were worth more than $8,500.