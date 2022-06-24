PERRY COUNTY, Ark. –The man accused of shooting and killing a Perry County jailer had his first court appearance Friday morning.

Roderick Deshawn Lewis, 37, is facing a capital murder charge after Arkansas State Police said he shot Detention Officer Jeremiah Story Wednesday night. Investigators said Lewis was being booked on charges of drug and paraphernalia charges when he shot the officer.

Investigators also noted that that Lewis is believed to have a gun when he arrived at the jail. Authorities said Story was shot while Lewis changed into his jail clothing. He later died at a local hospital.

According to prosecutor Jason Ables, Lewis was previously convicted of capital murder in 2002 case. Ables said that Lewis told officers that he stated “he was not going back to prison” before the shooting.

Lewis is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Perry County courts July 14 for a review hearing at 9 a.m.