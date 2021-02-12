Man accused in kidnapping, killing of Arkansas jogger declared mentally fit for trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A psychologist at the Arkansas State Hospital reports the man at the center of a high-profile Arkansas killing is fit to stand trial, according to documents released Friday.

Quake Lewellyn, 28, is facing charges of capital murder, kidnapping and rape in the death of 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland. Sutherland vanished after going for a jog near her home in Jackson County.

Lewellyn went under a mental forensic exam in early January about a month after the court ordered the review.

In her report, licensed forensic psychologist Lacey Willett says Lewellyn is fit to stand trial.

“It is my opinion that at the time of the alleged conduct, Mr. Lewellyn did not manifest symptoms of a mental disease or mental deflect,” Willett wrote.

The report shows Lewellyn indicated that he has no history of mental health treatment and there is no mention of any bizarre speech or conduct during Lewellyn’s interview with police.

Willett found that Lewellyn ‘did not lack the capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct.’

“During the current evaluation, he disclosed that he put Sydney’s body on the tailgate of his truck “to hide her body so [he] wouldn’t be in trouble,” reflecting that he knew his conduct could result in legal consequences,” she wrote.

Lewellyn was polite and cooperative and he maintained adequate attention and concentration throughout the evaluation, according to the report.

The State Hospital found Lewellyn fit to stand trial, according to the report.

“Mr. Lewellyn currently possesses an adequate factual and rational understanding of the proceedings against him, as well as the capacity to rationally assist in his own defense,” Willett said.