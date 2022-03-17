HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently on the hunt for 19-year-old Brion Brown of Malvern in connection with a homicide investigation.

According to deputies with the HSCSO, the investigation began on Thursday March 10 when deputies were called to check on an unresponsive male near Jones Road and Pickett Trail.

Authorities say the car of the victim, 18-year-old Daylan Ross of Malvern, was located abandoned near Sulphur Springs Road and Malvern City Limits and was sent off to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

HSCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division began conducting interviews and eventually identified Brown as a suspect in Ross’s death.

An arrest warrant for Brown has been issued, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.