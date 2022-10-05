LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The principal of Little Rock Central High School said a student suspected of having marijuana on a school bus was also found with a gun.

Principal Nancy Rousseau sent out a notice to parents Wednesday evening saying that a bus driver reported to administrators that a student was suspected of using marijuana on the bus.

Rousseau said school administrators stopped four students as they came off the bus, and the students were searched.

School officials said one of the students was found to have marijuana and a gun in his backpack.

Rousseau noted the student never entered the school building but was instead immediately removed from the campus.

The principal said the student is now facing disciplinary actions according to the school handbook and the law.