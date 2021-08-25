LRPD: Woman injured after shots fired into her home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say a woman was injured after shots were fired into a home Tuesday morning.

According to police, several shots were fired into the home where the victim slept in the 4200 block of Apple Ave., just before 9 a.m.

Officers say that several shell casings were found on the residence’s back porch with multiple entry bullets appearing to be directed at the victim’s bedroom.

Authorities say that there were other victims in the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting and are following up on security footage.