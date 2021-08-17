LRPD: Victim in shooting at 18th & Valentine dies from injuries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say a man shot near the intersection of 18th Street and Valentine Street Monday evening has now died from his injuries.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the scene of the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. and said they found the victim, later identified as 28-year-old Mychal Brown of Little Rock, lying near the street.

Emergency medical crews rushed Brown to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Investigators said they have questioned one person who was released and is not currently facing any charges in connection to this shooting.

The Little Rock Police Department said this investigation is ongoing.