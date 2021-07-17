LRPD: Victim identified in deadly Friday night Dave & Buster’s shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting Friday evening in the parking lot of the Dave and Buster’s on Bass Pro Parkway.

According to investigators, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Kendrick Sisa of North Little Rock.

Authorities say when officers arrived just after 5:30 p.m. at the restaurant on Bass Pro Drive, they discovered Sisa suffering from a gunshot wound inside a tan Ford Taurus. He was later pronounced dead after Medical personnel arrived.

Detectives were able to gather video surveillance of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, which is described as a grey sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can remain anonymous and is asked to contact the LRPD Tip Line at 501-371-4636.