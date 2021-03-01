LRPD: Teen shot in the leg Sunday night on Otter Creek

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg on Sunday night in the 14000 block of Otter Creek in Little Rock.

According to Little Rock police the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were able to apply a tourniquet to the girl’s leg and transport her to a local hospital where she was treated for her wound.

Multiple witnesses told investigators that several black men were seen shooting firearms and fleeing the area after the girl was struck.

The investigation is ongoing.