LRPD: Teen cut by glass after car shot at on East 17th Street

by: Chris Counts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A shooting near the intersection of East 17th Street and Bragg leads to a teen being cut by debris.

According to investigators, it happened around 7:15 p.m. when a vehicle turned into a nearby parking lot. 

A black Lexus Sedan with paper tags turned in behind the vehicle, then an unknown black man dressed in all black exited the vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and fired once into the first vehicle.

A teen inside that vehicle was rushed to a local hospital after flying glass caused injury.

No word yet on a suspect.

LRPD is continuing to investigate.

