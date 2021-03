LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police are investigating the Tuesday robbery of the Family Dollar store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

LRPD took to Twitter to say that a suspect is in custody after a foot chase and that charges are pending.

We are working a robbery at the Family Dollar on MLK. Officers responded quickly to the area and were able to located a possible suspect. After a brief foot chase, officers took a suspect in custody. This is an active incident, and information is developing. Charges pending. pic.twitter.com/50PP5jP6rP — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) March 2, 2021

They are asking that people avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.