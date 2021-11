LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police reported a SWAT team call out Sunday morning.

The subject had barricaded theirself in a home in the 1100 block of 21st Street, but surrendered without incident a short time late.

Police were initially called to a report of a disturbance in progress around 8:30 a.m.

The situation was resolved peacefully around noon.

The investigation is continuing to determine if any charges will be filed.