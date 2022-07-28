LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Neighbors in Southwest Little Rock are making headway on decreasing violent crime in the area.

LRPD breaks down violent crime into four categories: homicides, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

According to LRPD statistics, violent crime as a whole is down 27 percent in Southwest Little Rock compared to this time last year.

“In order to decrease crime, you have to be involved in the community,” said a neighbor in Southwest Little Rock Pamela Bingham.

Police say the decrease is attributed, in part, to the work neighbors have done to help bring the area back to what it once was.

Pamela Bingham and Kimberly Lee have been working to do just that, as part of the neighborhood association.

“I saw the heart of the city is still here in Southwest Little Rock,” said Lee.

Officers say they have also worked to rebuild relationships lost between police and the public.

They say trust is important when it comes to solving crimes and preventing them.

“That’s where basic community policing starts,” said LRPD Patrol Supervisor Aaron Oncken. “I’m a person behind this badge just like you.”

LRPD says there is still a long way to go with 47 homicides in the city this year.

They say though, the work being done in Southwest can be a start to a brighter tomorrow.