LRPD: Shooting outside Gusano’s Pizzeria leaves one man in critical condition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A shooting at Gusano’s Pizzeria early Friday morning left one man in critical condition.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, off-duty officers at the restaurant responded to a gunshot just after 1 am., finding a man with a gunshot wound.

After the officers reported the shooting, emergency personnel took him to a local hospital where he is in stable, critical condition.

According to police, there were no witnesses at the time of the incident.

Police say no arrest has been made but officers are still developing a suspect.