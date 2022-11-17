LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are releasing more information tied to the robbery of a popular west Little Rock jewelry store Wednesday night.

A report from the Little Rock Police Department shows that the burglary at the Sissy’s Log Cabin location at 17717 Chenal Parkway happened around 6:45 p.m., with investigators looking for a total of eight people suspected in the incident.

Detectives said employees of the store told them seven men wearing hoodies, gloves and face masks came into the business armed with hammers and pepper spray and ordered the workers to lie face down on the floor.

One of the employees told police that one of the men demanded her cell phone and then slammed it on the counter to destroy it. Both employees said they were repeatedly pepper sprayed by one of the men while they were on the ground.

Investigators said the men used the hammers to shatter the display cases so they could take the jewelry inside. The total value of the items stolen has not yet been released.

Officers said the men then took off out of the store to a navy blue Volvo hatchback car being driven by an eighth person, which headed east down Chenal Parkway.

Police made it to the store and started their investigation. The store employees both refused medical attention after the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.