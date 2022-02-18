LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a second man after a shooting on 7th Street on January 11 left one person dead and two others injured.

According to investigators, Cazzie Lytle was arrested on Friday and is now facing charges for capital murder, first-degree battery, and two counts of terroristic act.

William Creasman was arrested on Thursday and is facing the same charges.

Police say 37-year-old Rickey Bragg died as a result of the shooting that happened on East 7th Street where two others were also injured.