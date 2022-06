LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock said a school bus was hit by gunfire Wednesday.

Officers say it happened in the area of Asher and Brown. The city’s dispatch log reports a shots-fired call around West 23rd and Brown Street around 11:20 Wednesday morning.

Police said there were no injuries connected with the shooting. It is unclear at this time if anyone was on the bus at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.