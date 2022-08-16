LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New information revealed in police reports gives further insight into a series of violent attacks Sunday in Little Rock.

Little Rock District Court released two activity reports Tuesday after a series of shootings in the city Sunday, Aug. 14. The reports outline the events of the shootings, including victim reports and the arrest of the suspect in the case, 31-year-old Davis L. Jones of Little Rock.

Davis L. Jones

The reports show that Little Rock police first learned of a shooting Sunday when they received a call from two women at a Little Rock apartment who told officers they were driving on Bowman Road towards Markham Street when a man in “a light grey or green Mercedes” pulled next to them and “fired a round into the vehicle they were in.”

The women said they returned to their apartment and called police. The officers took their statements and also noted a bullet hole in the car’s driver’s side door pillar.

In the same report police noted “multiple shooting incidents in Pulaski County area, most having a similar suspect and suspect car description.”

In the second report, police were called to a call after a shooting at a Valero convenience store on the Mabelvale Cutoff. When officers arrived, they said one of the two victims was dead while the other seriously injured. An ambulance was called, and the injured man was taken to the hospital.

As detectives began their investigation, they reported seeing security footage from the store of a man pulling up in a “gray newer-model Mercedes” and going into the store.

The detectives state that the video then showed the man go inside the store and walk up behind the two men as they waited at the counter. They reported the video showed the man then “brandished a black hand gun,” shooting the two men before running out of the store.

Police said they spoke to a third man who had been inside the store. The report states he said he entered the store at the same time as a man he was riding with, one of the two shooting victims. The witness had made a purchase and then left while his companion was waiting at the counter to pay for his own purchases. His companion was the one who was seriously injured.

The witness told police he was outside and heard the gunshot but did not see who fired the gun.

Meanwhile Arkansas State Police spotted a Mercedes matching the description the two women gave near Geyer Springs Road and Interstate 30. They were able to stop the car after a short pursuit and take the driver, Jones, into custody. Jones was dressed as the man seen on the surveillance tape from the store.

The report claims that as he was being arrested, Jones told police he was suffering from lower body pain. An ambulance was called, but as an ambulance attendant was aiding Jones, he reportedly punched the attendant in the face “with a closed fist,” per the report.

After Jones’s arrest later that day, police organized a photo line-up for one of the women who had been attacked earlier. She identified Jones.

Jones was charged Monday in Little Rock District Court with capital murder, criminal attempt to commit capital murder, second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a certain person. Jones pleaded not guilty and is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.