LRPD release video of weekend officer-involved shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New video released Thursday shows the harrowing exchange between Little Rock police officers and a suspect during an early-morning traffic stop Saturday that led to an officer being dragged by a vehicle and the suspect shot by police.

The footage shows officers pulling over a vehicle reported as being driven without the owner’s consent as stolen.

The officers began to question the driver and ask him to step out of the vehicle. Instead, he then starts the car and tries to pull away.

One of the officers can be seen running from the passenger side of the vehicle, around the front of the car, to the driver side door, all why the vehicle is going forward. The officer can be seen shooting into the vehicle as his arm seems hung up in the door before eventually working free.

CAUTION: VIDEO MAY BE DISTIRBING

The officers then pursued the vehicle, which crossed both lanes of traffic and crashed into a utility pole.

Officers were able to pull the man from the car and place him into custody.

The suspect in this case, Michael Smith, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was later transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

Smith is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit capital murder, felony fleeing, battery in the second degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.