LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they are searching for a person of interest after a 7-year-old girl was killed in a deadly shooting Saturday morning on Fair Park Drive at I-630.

According to investigators, Kenjata Daniels Jr. is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m., with westbound lanes of I-630 blocked off for a period of time as evidence was gathered.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact LRPD at 501-371-4636.

This is Little Rock’s 34th homicide of 2022.