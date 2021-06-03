LRPD: 10-year-old shot, left at Little Rock police station

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say a 10-year-old girl was dropped off at a department sub-station Thursday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sources with the Little Rock Police Department confirm that the original shooting incident happened in the area of 16th Street and Johnson Street.

Authorities said that the girl shot was riding in a car when the shooting happened. She was then driven to the 12th Street police substation.

An officer immediately rushed her to the hospital to expedite medical treatment. Authorities said that she had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe she was not the intended victim.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.