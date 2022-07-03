LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A shooting Saturday night near 12th and Booker Street has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in determining who is responsible.

The shot spotter system recorded gunfire at that location shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Responding officers located a critically injured shooting victim in an alleyway between houses.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about what led up to the shooting is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.