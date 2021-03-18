LRPD officer ‘relieved of duty’ after sexual assault accusation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed Thursday that an officer has been relieved of duty pending an investigation after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

According to documents released under a public records request, a police report was filed on January 6 of this year after a 41-year-old woman reported an allegation of sexual assault involving an officer that apparently happened days before.

The officer was relieved of duty, which means the department has taken away his badge, service weapon and city credentials.

The report also shows that the LRPD Major Crimes Unit has been notified of the case. No charges have been filed, though the accusation remains under investigation.

The Little Rock Police Department sent a statement regarding the investigation, saying the officer “is currently on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.”